Accessible Kaipara District? yeah, nah! - Jonny Wilkinson

The plan intends to give Te Tai Tokerau a shared vision, values, outcomes, and actions to improve accessibility and the experiences of people with access needs. It talks about what we can do to make Te Tai Tokerau more inclusive and accessible for everyone.

The plan also serves as a strategic framework for each council to develop their own implementation or action plans, which would be made available on individual council websites when ready. Seems a no-brainer, right?

I was excited by the prospect of an accessible Northland, not only because this would go a long way to make our region non-disabling but by the potential economic benefits to the region. Having a region that is accessibility connected through both transport and infrastructure, would enable us to become a desirable destination for tourists who are seeking an accessible experience.

The bulk of tourists these days tend to be older and have more disposable income as opposed to the younger adventure-seeking tourists who bolt down to Queenstown for a bungy jump. They are a lucrative market.

The strategy was developed by staff from the four councils in Northland and a working group made up of people with access needs (including myself). There was also wide consultation with the disability community. The strategy was then ready to be adopted by the four councils.

The Northland Regional Council met on July 23. Following discussions about the importance of accessibility in the region and the widespread considerations articulated in the strategy, they voted unanimously to adopt it.

On June 27, the Whangārei District Council discussed the strategy at their meeting with Councillor Peters remarking that “it would give our region a good marketing strategy”. The WDC unanimously voted to adopt the strategy.

On July 11, the Far North District Council held their meeting where the strategy was also discussed. Their focus was on how the strategy could start to be implemented before waiting for the next Annual Plan cycle. They too unanimously voted to adopt it.

Unfortunately, the Kaipara District Council was a completely different kettle of fish. On August 28 at their council meeting, it was announced that there was a change in the motion to adopt the strategy to a motion to “note” it.

There was some discussion about what “noting” actually meant. For a while, it seemed there was no black-and-white answer to this. From watching the video of the meeting, it seems clear to me that this would mean a clear diluting of commitment to the strategy.

Councillor Wilson-Collins outlined that there would be no cost, it would be business as usual, as the strategy doesn’t change any process regarding building or resource consent processes. What it does is ensure that staff are trained to recognise the needs of the most vulnerable, marginalised people in the community. Surely, it’s time to think about basic ethics and equity in servicing our community, and yet Kaipara can’t even adopt a policy to promote this?

Three councillors raised their concerns about not adopting the strategy, but only “noting it”. Councillor Wilson-Collins put forward an amendment that the motion, go back to its original form to adopt the strategy. This was promptly voted down by councillors who felt that the strategy would expose them to future costs and impose additional documentation that would stop the Kaipara District Council’s ability to be “flexible” in the future.

The council then voted to simply “note” the strategy. Speaking of noting, it’s interesting to note that the Kaipara District Council is the only district council in Northland that does not have a Disability Advisory Group, go figure!

I rang Councillor Wilson-Collins and asked her how she felt about the Kaipara District Council’s decision. She said, “I’m disappointed with this decision of the council. By only noting the strategy, we have put concerns around resource consents and the building code before people’s needs and failed to commit to promoting equality, inclusion, and participation for all.”

The Kaipara District Council also voted to disestablish their Māori Ward Te Moananui o Kaipara. Kaipara District and Upper Hutt City are the only two councils out of more than 40 with Māori wards to disestablish them. Would I like to live in the Kaipara District? Yeah nah.



