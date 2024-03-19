Four people who allegedly robbed a liquor store on Kerikeri Rd (above) were quickly caught by police.

Four people who allegedly ransacked a Kerikeri liquor store while threatening a worker were nabbed by police within minutes of the robbery.

The accused are set to appear in court this week over the alleged robbery.

Police said that they were notified around 8.40pm on Saturday of four people who pulled up in a vehicle to an alcohol shop on Kerikeri Rd, where they allegedly threatened the employee.

Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson, response manager Mid North Police, said one of the occupants allegedly threatened the worker with a knife while another two people ransacked the shop, taking a number of items.

“Cigarettes and alcohol were among the merchandise targeted and the offenders also took an amount of cash before fleeing in a vehicle,” Robinson said.

“Police in the area were able to get a description of the vehicle, which they located shortly after on Wiroa Road. Units signalled for the vehicle to stop but it took off on Wiroa Road towards Hideaway Lodge.”

Robinson said police cordons were set up and, within minutes, four people were quickly taken into custody.

“We understand how distressing incidents like these are for the victim and we hope these arrests will help provide reassurance to both the victim in this case and to the community,” he said.

“This is a fantastic result from all the police staff involved, with the group apprehended in minutes and all stolen property recovered.”

Three people, aged 41, 28 and 25, will appear in Kaikohe District Court charged with aggravated robbery and a 15-year-old will appear in Kaikohe Youth Court.