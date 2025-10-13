Advertisement
All paws and panic: Dog’s chase turns into stream rescue drama – Kevin Page

Kevin Page
Opinion by
Columnist·nzme·
5 mins to read
Kevin Page is a teller of tall tales with a firm belief too much serious news gives you frown lines.

The dog chase ended in a soggy rescue.

The dog chase ended in a soggy rescue.

I’m crossing my fingers big-time that the written word – more specifically, “my” written word – does the comedy that unfolded before me the other day justice.

It was one of those occasions you wish someone had filmed. I’m sure you know what I mean.

Okay. So here’s what happened.

