All Black Jack Goodhue won three awards at the Far North Sports Awards because of his success on the world stage. Photo / File

When Jack Goodhue returns from the All Blacks' Northern tour, he'll have some new silverware to polish after claiming three awards at the 25th annual Far North Sports Awards.

The All Blacks and Northland midfielder picked up the Far North District Council Supreme Award as well as the Top Energy Sportsman of the Year and the ASB Code award for rugby. His brother Cameron accepted the awards on his behalf.

Other award winners were Black Fern Aroha Savage for both the ASB Code award for Women's Rugby and the Top Energy Sportswoman of the Year.

The Fullers GreatSights Team of the Year went to the Tai Tokerau Golden Masters Women's Waka Ama team who won three gold medals at the 2018 IVF Va'a World Sprint Champs.

The ASB Junior Sportsperson of the Year was won by the talented Arapo Kellner for his outstanding achievements in wrestling, namely his sixth placing in the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

A new addition to the awards this year was the Tailored Legal Solutions Disabled Sportsperson of the Year which was won by para-sailor Chris Sharp.

About 30 other sportspeople, teams and organisations were honoured with other awards such as code and junior code awards, service to sport, contribution to sport and community impact.

There were 160 guests in attendance at Te Ahu in Kaitaia for the awards. This year, living gifts of native trees were awarded to all major winners along with a tree plaque citing their achievement, while all finalists were gifted native seedlings.

Sport Northland Far North community connector and organiser Lesley Wallace said the event was a wonderful evening acknowledging the sporting talent in the Far North.