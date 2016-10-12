About 100 seasonal workers at Moerewa's Affco freezing works who had terms of their employment contract altered will seek tens of thousands of dollars in compensation for humiliation and hurt feelings.
The New Zealand Meat Workers and Related Trades Union has instructed its lawyers to file for remedies and penalties after hundreds of its members at Affco's plants in Horotiu, Wairoa, Manawatu, Imlay in Whanganui, and Rangiuru were locked out last year.
Union workers in Moerewa were not locked out but most were put from day to night shifts.
The Court of Appeal this week upheld a declaration by the Employment Court that Affco unlawfully locked out seasonal meatworkers by refusing to engage them unless they accepted new individual terms of employment which were inconsistent with existing rights under an expired collective agreement.
Affco and the affected workers signed a collective employment agreement which expired on December 31, 2013 but which continued in force for a further year.