The body of a Whangārei student who died at Abbey Caves during a school trip is on its way to the Te Karae Marae near Kohukohu. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Karnin Ahorangi Petera is making his final journey to Te Karae Marae, 10km northwest of Kohukohu, following a karakia this morning in Whangārei.

The Whangārei Boys’ High School student was swept away in flood waters at Abbey Caves on Tuesday and his body was recovered that evening. He laid in state at his home surrounded by all his whanāu and friends yesterday.

His body left Whangārei this morning for the marae with other details of his tangi released later.

The Whangārei Boys’ High student drowned after he and 14 of his classmates, accompanied by two teachers, got into difficulty on an outdoor education trip at Abbey Caves.

Friends and school peers of Petera as well as the general public have posted an outpouring of love for him on social media.

A Givealittle page set up to support Petera’s whānau has so far raised nearly $90,000 from more than 2800 donors.

Petera is remembered as a beautiful, kind, humble boy lost to an ill-fated trip still mired in questions from a distraught community about why it went ahead.

Ngāti Kahu o Torongare me Ngā Hapu o Whangārei has placed a rahui at Abbey Caves to allow cleansing and to provide a clear pathway for Petera to be laid to rest without intrusion.

Multiple investigations are underway into the ill-fated trip that went ahead despite Northland being in an orange heavy rain warning on Tuesday.

Floodwaters filled the cave about 10.30am, prompting a major rescue operation by Police Search and Rescue, Urban Search and Rescue and Fire and Emergency New Zealand.



