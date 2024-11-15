Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

A trip to the optometrist - Joe Bennett

Joe Bennett
By
Northern Advocate columnist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read
It was crosswords and street signs that sent me to the optometrist, writes Joe Bennett.

It was crosswords and street signs that sent me to the optometrist, writes Joe Bennett.

Joe Bennett is a Lyttelton-based writer and columnist. He has been writing a column since 2017.

OPINION

As I drove to the optometrist’s I found myself humming a tune, and it was only after I had hummed it a few times that I recalled the lyrics. They went, and I

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate