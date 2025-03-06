But with more than $200,000 in prizes on offer, there is enough bait to get all the fishers excited.
Co-organiser Dave Collard said Tuesday and Wednesday were not the best fishing days they’ve had on the beach, but Thursday saw better fishing conditions and bigger fish landed.
The Snapper Bonanza is in its 14th year after replacing the Snapper Classic, which ended in 2009 after 27 years, and since then it has gone from strength to strength as the country’s largest surfcasting competition.
In a sign of how popular it is, all 1200 tickets were sold out within three hours of going on sale on June 30. About a third are sold to Far North folk, with the rest from elsewhere in the country and a few from overseas. Competitor numbers were increased from 1000 two years ago, given the huge interest.
But on Thursday Milton Arnold, from Ngatiaki, 52km north of Kaitāia, led the field with an 8.645kg whopper he landed. Arnold will now have a nervous wait until Saturday, when fishing concludes, to see if he lands the top prize, or can catch an even bigger snapper.
His fish was more than 2kg heavier than the 6.62kg snapper Skarn Hokai, from
Kaitāia, landed to lead the comp on Wednesday.
Second in the competition is Justin Carroll, from Hastings, with a 6.855 fish landed on Thursday, with Hokai third with his snapper from Wednesday.
The Snapper Bonanza headquarters is at Waipapakauri, in West Coast Rd at the southern end of the beach - where the weigh-in and prizegiving will take place - with fishing taking place across two zones of the beach, which may change daily depending on the beach and surf conditions.
Another important aspect of the competition was its contribution to local groups, with fish caught auctioned off at the end of the competition and proceeds going to a local good cause.