800 Northland students from Te Wānanga o Aotearoa graduating next week

They didn't let Covid-19 lockdowns stop them studying, and next week more than 800 students will graduate across Northland from Te Wānanga o Aotearoa.

The determination of the students continuing their studies will be celebrated with graduation ceremonies in Whangārei, Kaitaia and Kerikeri.

More than 800 students will graduate in subjects such as te reo Māori, tikanga, art, business, social services, rongoā Māori, elder care, and adult and tertiary teaching.

More than half have been studying te reo Māori at various levels, from beginners to advanced, reflecting the growing desire across the country for people to increase their levels of fluency. More than 600 people have enrolled in te reo classes in Te Tai Tokerau for 2021.

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa chief executive Te Ururoa Flavell said graduation is an exciting time for students and staff alike.

"It's the culmination of months of hard work and a fitting tribute to the journey our students have had getting here, particularly under such trying and difficult circumstances in recent times," Flavell said.

"I'm particularly pleased to see so many people learning te reo Māori. As a wānanga, we have a commitment to the revitalisation of te reo Māori and acknowledgment of mātauranga Māori. I hope many of these students choose to continue their learning journey with Te Wānanga o Aotearoa."

Aukaha Kahutaupua (regional head of student experience) Tracy Chapman said graduation ceremonies are important to recognise the achievement of students and to acknowledge the support of their whānau during their studies.

"This is particularly important as in 2020 our staff and students faced major disruptions to their teaching and learning due to Covid-19. The commitment and perseverance of our students in successfully completing their studies under challenging circumstances is admirable and we look forward to celebrating with them, their whānau and communities," she said.

Graduation ceremonies will be held at:

Te Ahu Centre, Kaitaia, March 30, from 6pm.

Turner Centre, Kerikeri, March 31, 6pm.

Forum North, Whangārei, April 1, 6pm.