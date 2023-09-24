Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate
Updated

‘Stoked’: $637m payout for Northland’s dairy farmers

Mike Dinsdale
By
4 mins to read
Colin Hannah, president of Federated Farmers in Northland, says the region’s dairy farmers are likely to pay off debt and repair land damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle, rather than going on a spend up of their Fonterra dairy payout this year.

Colin Hannah, president of Federated Farmers in Northland, says the region’s dairy farmers are likely to pay off debt and repair land damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle, rather than going on a spend up of their Fonterra dairy payout this year.

Northland’s dairy farmers are set for a $637 million dairy payout this season, but tough economic conditions means most are likely to use it to pay off debt and carry out vital farm repair work,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate