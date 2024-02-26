The shortlist of the top sportspeople in Northland has been revealed as the Northland Sports Awards announce its finalists.
The awards will be presented virtually on March 20 to acknowledge the region’s sporting superstars for achievements between October 1, 2022, and October 30 last year.
Northland’s regional sports organisations or national sports organisations were asked to nominate their top male, female, junior athletes; top team; and those who have given outstanding service to their sport within the region.
Fourteen codes nominated 22 people, and 18 finalists were selected.
Sport Northland chief executive John Wansbone said the region continued to produce world-class athletes.
“We are incredibly proud whenever any Northlander reaches the pinnacle of their sport, and the awards both celebrate their success and recognise the years of effort and sacrifice they have given to their sport.”
The awards will be available to watch from 7.30pm on the Sport Northland Facebook page.
Finalists:
Team of the Year
Northland Semco Kauri — Rugby
Northland Senior Women’s Team — Squash
Kensington Champion of Champion Fours — Lawn Bowls
Service to Sport
Liz Furey — Swimming
Vicki Gribble — Hockey
Junior Sportsperson of the Year
Alec Jackson — Alpine Ski Racing
Hayden Ganley — Hockey
Freddie Jameson — Squash
Rory Woods — Rugby
Wikitoria Rogers — Rugby
Sportswoman of the Year
Diane Strawbridge — Lawn Bowls
Krystal Murray — Rugby
Lani Daniels — Boxing
Kendell Heremaia — Basketball
Sportsman of the Year
Troy Robertson — Boccia
James Fisher-Harris — Rugby League
Cameron Leslie — Swimming
Tim Southee — Cricket
Ofa Tu’ungafasi — Rugby
Blair Tuke — Sailing