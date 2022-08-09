Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

18-lot property development planned for Onerahi's former St Mary's Hospital site

5 minutes to read
Trustees of the Kamo Home and Retirement Village Charitable Trust reveal their plans for an 18-lot subdivision to the Onerahi community. Photo / Supplied

Trustees of the Kamo Home and Retirement Village Charitable Trust reveal their plans for an 18-lot subdivision to the Onerahi community. Photo / Supplied

By
Julia Czerwonatis

Reporter for the Northern Advocate

Onerahi is set to expand with a new 18-lot subdivision at the old St Mary's Hospital site – a prime property location that has been sitting vacant for more than two decades.

Onerahi since May and now property owner Kamo Home and Retirement Village Charitable Trust has finally shed light on the mystery.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei