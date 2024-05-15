Toia Baker, Margaret Dawson, Venus Cherrington, Lye Rollo, Tom Drewet, Merilyn Mura, and Pat Lawn at the Waimamaku Primary and High School Reunion.

More than 135 years of education in the Hokianga were in the spotlight as families united recently for the reunion of the Waimamaku Primary and High Schools.

The Waimamaku Primary and High School Reunion 1889-1973 was held on April 27 in the Far North settlement, with around 100 people attending.

In reconnecting students and teachers from yesteryear, a working group of past pupils: Merilyn Corfield Mura, Margaret Dawson née Corfield, Venus Cherrington née Ambler, Pat Lawn, Lye Rollo, Walter Naera, and Tom Drewet formed in November 2023 to gauge interest in a Waimamaku Primary and High School reunion/get-together.

The concept was mooted by Dene Preston, who sadly passed before seeing this come to fruition. The group created a Facebook page for all communications with flyers and word of mouth seeing 162 members join.

Waimamaku School was open from 1889-1973, while Waimamaku District High School was open from 1949-1956. Waimamaku District High School and Waiotemarama District High School consolidated into Waiotemarama District High School opening for 16 years from 1957-1973.

Reunion registrations were done at the Waimamaku Resource Centre with cuppa, scones and cake.

The roll call opened with the ringing of the original school bell from the entrance of the Waimamaku Hall.

Hare Paniora, Daniel and Arthur Ambler, Ellen Naera, Loma Morrison, Marje Leaf and Maureen Brown at the reunion.

The karanga was called by Moana Houia-Poka, with the opening, and closing karakia by Peter Naera, and the day was emceed by Hare Paniora, a past pupil of the school. On stage was the original school sign, restored by Richard Lomas, and school bell, restored by Zac Iraia. Maureen Brown made a beautiful anniversary cake.

A minute of silence was held in loving memory of classmates and teachers. Fourteen past pupils took the opportunity to speak and share stories, a slideshow was run at the mix/mingle segment.

Attendees described this as “being a once-in-a-lifetime event, dear faces of old school friends that brought treasured memories to life”, a strong community spirit and an absolute success.

Notably, many pupils and families still reside in Waimamaku and surrounding Hokianga and Northland areas and some past pupils had travelled from as far as Taranaki and the East Coast.