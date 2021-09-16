1200 families in Northland to receive food as part of 12 iwi initiative

120 Pallets of food to be distributed in Northland, Acting CE of Te Runanga O Ngai Takato Craig Wells. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Te Kahu O Taonui, with a collective effort and the resources of 12 iwi in Taitokerau, has purchased 120 pallets of food to be distributed across 1200 families in Northland.

Fresh fruits and vegetables, along with dried goods such as cereal and tin food, are to be distributed.

Te Kahu o Taonui is the collective of the 12 iwi in Taitokerau and together they

pulled their resources together as one.

CEO lead Te Kahu o Taonui Antony Thompson said by pulling their resources together they were able to do a lot more.

"It's similar to a buying group - your purchasing power becomes 12-fold, your spread is over the whole North, and you are able to get more resourcing in lower prices."

The joint-working of 12 iwi chairs gave birth to this idea.

"We first met when the country went into level 4 lockdown. Every week during lockdown we held meetings with different iwi leaders, providers and social services, etc.

"The inception of the idea was the first week of lockdown because we were looking at a possible shortage of products in Northland, A lot had to go to the supermarkets first.

"So we waited until the time was right to collectivise and to wait until supermarkets are fully stocked to receive our order.

"The main aim was to bring collectivised good to one place. Individual iwi will then distribute it among their people.

"Iwi such as ours, Te Runanga o Ngāi Takoto, which runs a food bank, are supplementing the existing food bank."

Thompson said the initiative was primarily based on needs.

"A family of five will get a larger food parcel, our elderly kaumātua and kui, for example, would get a smaller food parcel but will have products they require.

"It is not about throwing a large amount of food at everybody, but we recognise the different needs.

"That is also why each iwi is doing the distribution individually. Only the iwi knows their own areas they operate in."

Acting CEO of Te Runanga O Ngai Takato Craig Wells said the food distribution was a form of top-up food parcels for whanau who were struggling with resources coming out of Covid-19 lockdowns.

"They're the people who have run short of supplies because they have either reduced wages during lockdown or run up a chore.

"It is just to help people out.

"All 12 iwi have collaborated to get the food distributed.

"The organisation divided the food equally and each iwi divided into the equal number of families. There would be enough food for 100 families in each iwi.

"So we will be providing food packages to 1200 families in Northland."

The distribution was aimed to be completed by Saturday.