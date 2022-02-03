A 12-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Northland man. Photo / File

A 12-year-old boy, jointly charged with murdering Northland man Michael John Biggins in the town of Okaihau last September, has pleaded not guilty.

The 12-year-old, who has interim name suppression, appeared via audiovisual link in the High Court at Whangārei on Thursday.

His not guilty plea was entered by counsel John Munro.

The co-accused, now 15 but 14 at the time of the alleged incident, also has interim suppression and has already pleaded not guilty.

On Thursday morning, Justice Timothy Brewer granted a Crown application, unopposed by Munro, to have the 12-year-old's case heard with his co-accused, a jury trial for which has already been scheduled to start on March 6, next year, and set down for three weeks.

Justice Brewer directed a specialist mental health report for the 12-year-old – to ensure he is fit to stand trial.

The boy was further remanded in the custody of the Oranga Tamariki chief executive.

Biggins, 62, was discovered on September 27, last year, in a vehicle that had crashed into a tree on Imms Rd, Okaihau.

Emergency service staff were unable to revive him.

The 12-year-old is one of the youngest people ever to be charged with murder in New Zealand.

Justice Brewer said interim name suppression was to continue until trial but granted the Crown and news media leave to apply to have it lifted sooner.

The case is one of three involving young Northlanders accused of murder, currently progressing through the High Court at Whangārei.