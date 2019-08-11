On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Up to 1800 music fans from around the North Island descended on Paihia and Russell during the weekend for the 34th Bay of Islands Jazz and Blues Festival. This year's event served up a smorgasbord of 46 acts spread over three days at seven venues with top Kiwi groups playing alongside international performers from the US, Japan and Australia.