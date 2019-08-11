Up to 1800 music fans from around the North Island descended on Paihia and Russell during the weekend for the 34th Bay of Islands Jazz and Blues Festival. This year's event served up a smorgasbord of 46 acts spread over three days at seven venues with top Kiwi groups playing alongside international performers from the US, Japan and Australia.

Guitarist Bruce Rolands of Tauranga/Waipukurau blues band Brilleaux, a regular drawcard at the festival. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Funky Jandal and the Murray Brothers perform at the Ex-Servicemen's Club in Paihia with, from left, Warwick Murray (Wellington), Henry
Bluesmen Henry
Elijah Zane Echeveste of Austin, Texas, was one of the top international acts at this year's festival. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Elijah Zane Echeveste. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Australian guitar wizard James Southwell in action. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Performing with the Tauraroa Area School Jazz Band, from left, Cassandra de Weyer (18, baritone sax), Angharad Yearbury-Murphy (16, vocals) and Jonah Werhan (15, alto sax). Photo / Peter de Graaf
Whangarei 16-year-old Angharad Yearbury-Murphy sings with the Tauraroa Area School Jazz Band. Photo / Peter de Graaf
The acclaimed Nairobi Trio with, from left, Peter Koopman, Richard Adams and John Quigley. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Nairobi Trio's Richard Adams takes his violin on a detour through the audience at the Ex-Servicemen's Club in Paihia. Photo / Peter de Graaf
