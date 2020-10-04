Every Monday, the Chronicle fires 10 questions at a Whanganui local. Today Logan Tutty talks to Whanganui Athletic football club first team coach Tex von Kwiatkowski.

When did you move to New Zealand and how did you end up in Whanganui?

We arrived on December 15, 1999, from Germany. After growing up in a 4 million person city and working all over the world in big cities, Whanganui was exactly the right place to migrate and to settle after three years' research about New Zealand.

What are some of the things you love about the city?

The size of the city, everything is handy and easy to reach without using transport, the people, the climate and everything else Whanganui has to offer.

You've coached for many years - why do you do it and what's your favourite part of the job?

Yes, I coached pretty successfully in Germany and got sucked into it when people here found out what I did in the past. You need some sort of obsession for a sport (football in my case) and the like to work with all sorts of people, to get them to the next level.

Where are some of the favourite places you have travelled and where is somewhere you want to go that you haven't been to yet?

I haven't seen nearly enough interesting places on this planet. Ireland was one of the most amazing places and I went to the top of Mt Everest in 2006.

Who is your favourite athlete and why?

There are definitely a few to mention but I will pick ex-Liverpool football player Steven Gerrard. Haven't seen such a fair play sports personality. He never complained about wrong decisions like the Fifa World Cup match v Germany when the goal was not given or to fire up his teammates to keep heads up even after a demoralising half-time result like the Champions League final v AC Milan which they ended up winning [after trailing 3-0 at halftime in 2005].

What is your all-time favourite movie?

The Godfather - all three episodes. I like the way they protect their family and the values they hold. Even though someone makes a bad decision, they stick together.

You're in charge of cooking your Christmas dinner, what are you making?

Roasted goose with potato dumplings and sauerkraut on a dark demi-glace gravy.

What is the worst job you have had?

Shifting houses. I am a routine person and shifting houses takes you completely out of your routine. When we shifted here with a 60 foot container and 300 boxes, something is here and something is there, it was so frustrating. It makes me grumpy breaking routine.

What advice would you give yourself at 25 years old?

Just try to be successful in a working career, enjoy your life, travel and work across the world as much as you can. Don't get too engaged too early and live every day like it is your last.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming referenda?

I will be voting no for one and yes for the other. I won't say what ones. But I finally have a clear mind on who should be running the government.