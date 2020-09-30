A walking track around the lower reservoir that supplies Marton's water will have its official opening on October 10.

Speakers will be Rangitīkei mayor Andy Watson and Tutaenui Stream Restoration Society's Greg Carlyon.

After the formalities, people will have a chance to step out on the gravel paths of the 4km Kōtare Track around the lower dam. There is also a shorter loop walk, information kiosk and picnic area.

A sausage sizzle is planned for noon.

The opening is just one milestone in nearly 10 years' work to convert the 70ha around the two dams that supply Marton's water into Tutaenui Nature Reserve - with more walking tracks, restored native bush, predator and weed control and many more birds.

Pines were felled in 2017, blackberry and gorse have been cleared and gravel tracks have been formed. Last year 17,000 native trees were donated and planted in the Matariki Tu Rakau initiative to honour members of the New Zealand Defence Force.

Forming the reserve has been a combined effort by the restoration society, Rangitīkei District Council and the community.

"We are very keen to see the stream back to the thriving awa that it used to be," Tutaenui Stream Restoration Society co-ordinator Maree Gurney said.

For that, enough water must be allowed to spill over the dam in summer to create the minimum flow needed to sustain life.

In recent years the water has been contained, and the stream has dried up completely in summer, Gurney said.

It is also the receiver of wastewater from Marton's wastewater treatment plant. The society is part of a group being consulted about ending this.

People attending the opening at 10am on October 10 are asked to park in Galpin's and Tutaenui roads.