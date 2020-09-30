Politics should be based entirely on "common sense", Rangitīkei New Conservative candidate Reuben Leung Wai says.

Feilding-based Leung Wai, a senior account manager at food wholesaler Gilmours, moved to New Zealand from Samoa when he was 16. Since then, he's owned and operated two restaurants and fathered seven children. This year marks a new milestone, with Leung Wai hoping for a future in politics.

He entered the race purely by accident, after a client introduced him to the New Conservative Party. Later that night, another person Leung Wai knew mentioned the party to him at a swimming pool. Barely 24 hours later, Leung Wai said he had put his hand up to run for a party he had only just heard of.

"I think [running for Parliament] is about sensible decision making. For me, there's too much politicking and making it harder for businesses and farmers. We need to get rid of governmental red tape."

Leung Wai said he is a conservative and a believer in "defending our democracy".

"People are too PC these days. You look at freedom of speech - freedom of speech is one thing I believe in wholeheartedly. It doesn't matter what you believe or what I believe, and if somebody gets upset about it, they'll go out and try and persecute you for it. It shouldn't happen that way.

"Offence is never given. Offence is always taken."

As well as focusing on democracy, Leung Wai said he focuses on more traditional conservative issues, such as abortion.

"We have some of the most brutal abortion laws in the world, and this was put out while we were in lockdown.

"If a baby is born alive during an abortion, there is no medical assistance allowed. That is evil."

Asked what the New Conservative Party provides for the Rangitīkei electorate, Leung Wai said a lot of what the party stands for comes in the form of reducing cost of living.

"For us we've got our tax policies to help out with people who can't afford to live. We'll make the first $20,000 you earn tax free.

"Also we are believers in supporting first home buyers. I think the biggest thing now is that first home buyers are locked out of the market - except the ones coming back from overseas.

"New Conservative believes in common sense. It's the best way to approach policy."