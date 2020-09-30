The commercial arm of Ohakune-based iwi Ngāti Rangi has started a business that aims to be the preferred provider of track maintenance in the central North Island.

The final reading of the iwi's settlement bill took place in July last year, and its first post-settlement governance entity was chosen this month. Its commercial entity, Te Kūmete o Paerangi Limited Partnership, was set up in 2019 to protect and grow settlement assets such as the Karioi Forest and Ohakune and Waiouru police stations.

Track maintenance business Ruapehu Worx Limited Partnership is Te Kūmete's first subsidiary business. It was announced by chairwoman Tomairangi Mareikura on Tuesday, September 29.

Ruapehu Worx has been set up to tender for and manage the maintenance of tracks and other environmental maintenance in the wider Ruapehu area. The aim is to ensure major contracts stay in the area to provide opportunities for local people, Mareikura said.

It will have a particular focus on cycle and walking trail maintenance in the Ngāti Rangi rohe (area), and is a key element in the iwi's development and growth.

"Our goal as an iwi is to live vibrantly in our community for the next 1000 years and beyond, and we can only do that by growing ourselves and our communities together," Mareikura said.

"The kaupapa of Ruapehu Worx is about strengthening people and place and as such we will initially be working with like minded entities. We acknowledge Ruapehu District Council and other key strategic partners in supporting our aspirations thus far and look forward to progressing future opportunities."

Paul Carr has been appointed general manager of the new business.

"Paul has extensive track and trail maintenance experience, having previously held multiple contracts across the North Island. It's exciting to have Paul bring his skill set to the table."

The business will be recruiting a number of roles in the coming weeks and wants to provide more local jobs in the near future.