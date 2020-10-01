Six of New Zealand's most well-known musical theatre performers have declared The Shows Must Go On.

They are emerging from lockdown to complete a 23-date nationwide tour of The Shows Must Go On, a concert featuring songs from musicals such as The Phantom of the Opera, Hairspray, Dream Girls and We Will Rock You.

The tour will stop at the Royal Wanganui Opera House on Saturday, October 14.

Producer Dave Spark said if there was a "silver lining to Covid", then The Shows Must Go On was it.

"This is a rare chance to see and hear some of New Zealand's greatest proponents of musical theatre," Spark said.

"The idea sprang from having the artists at home, plus having a lot of experienced technical teams out of work because border closure meant international acts could not get here."

Performers on the tour are Hayden Tee, Verity Burgess, Akina Edmonds, Paul Ross, Emily Burns and Jack Fraser, all of whom have received acclaim for their performances in New Zealand and overseas productions.

The Shows Must Go On will be directed by Stephen Robertson, who has directed performances of West Side Story, Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, Mamma Mia and many others.

"It's a rare opportunity for New Zealanders to enjoy the magic that Broadway and West End audiences do every day," Spark said.