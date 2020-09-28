The Mid Central Vipers had their final pre-season hit-out on Sunday, with the women's side heading into this weekend's opening premiership match in sharp form.

Both the men's and women's sides faced the Wellington Orcas at Cooks Gardens with the women shutting out their counterparts, 30-0.

Coach Alan Jackson was happy with his side's performance over a strong side and was particularly impressed with the work on the defensive side of the ball.

"I'm very pleased with the fact that we kept them at zero. Our defence was probably the highlight of the game, we defended very well."

Second rower Te Aroha Hunt led the way, with a dominant defensive display.

Jackson said conditions were great and the Cooks Gardens ground was a pleasure to play on.

"We've had two wins now, it gives the team a bit of confidence going into the premiership. It's going to be a bit harder but we are looking forward to it."

The men's side wasn't so lucky, losing by 18 points to the reigning champions.

The mens side head up to Auckland on the 17th of October for their Division two round robin tournament. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Jackson said they played well, considering the lack of rugby league they'd had in this disrupted year.

"A lot of them have been playing rugby union and it's a different game and they have to adapt back to rugby league. The longer the game went, the more they started to look like rugby league players again."

Jackson said the men's side will have a couple of training camps and hopefully one more match before their championship tournament in Auckland in October.

They will play three games in two days against Wellington, Northland and Upper Central Zone.

The winner of the tournament will face the winner of the South Island's Championship tournament.

"On last year's form, Wellington are the team to beat."

The Vipers women will spend the next three weeks travelling, with a season opener against Akarana in Auckland this Sunday.

They then travel to Christchurch to take on Canterbury the following week and face Counties Manukau in Hamilton on October 18.

Jackson said both teams look promising heading into their respective seasons and will only get stronger with time.

"Obviously the women were happy to get that second win leading into the championship.

"The men will only get better, just a bit more time in the 'ring'."