There was relief all round in Whanganui yesterday with the Government's decision to move most of New Zealand to Covid-19 alert level 1.

Along with the rest of New Zealand, except Auckland, Whanganui moved to alert level 1 at 11.59pm Monday. Auckland will move to level 2 on Wednesday at 11.59pm.

Under level 1, face coverings will no longer be mandatory but will be encouraged on planes and public transport. They will still be required on planes to, from or through Auckland. People are urged to continue using the Covid Tracer app, practise good hygiene, and stay home if sick.

It will mean easing of seating restrictions at venues and the 'single server' requirements at restaurants.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall said it was "about time" Whanganui was able to return to level 1.

"I think Whanganui has been pretty good with its discipline and I certainly would have been annoyed if we hadn't [returned to level 1]," McDouall said.

"Even at the weekend, I was down at the rep football and everyone was keeping a judicious space from one another.

"It felt like we'd done the hard yards and we haven't had any community cases since April, so I was really glad with the decision."

Advertisement

McDouall said that, despite the dropping of alert levels, Whanganui people still needed to be vigilant.

"We can get on with living our lives, but we still need all those lessons, like washing our hands and looking after our neighbours.

'We still need to be taking personal responsibility."

Koert Wegman, organiser of the approaching Taste Whanganui event, said it was a relief to get back to alert level 1.

"Just in the last week we actually had to change the event due to level 2, because a lot of the vendors weren't keen and pulled out," Wegman said.

"We've moved it all to one day and we should be good to go, but it's been a few weeks of stress.

"If we could stay at level 1 forever now that would be bloody neat, because I don't think we've got too many changes left in us."

Wegman said Taste Whanganui would now run on Saturday, October 24, instead of two days of Labour Weekend.

Advertisement

"It is a bit of a bummer because things are so uncertain, and we could drop back into level 2 at any time.

"Hearing the news today gave me a big smile though, and we just have to take things as they come."

Caroline's Boatshed owner Caroline Norton said she is "over the moon" with the decision.

"We're very, very happy. It just gives us a little bit of normality in what we do. Perhaps we'll be able to do a bit more planning ahead.

"I think overall I don't think it's been too bad. I think we adjusted to it as best that we can and kind of just got on with it.

"Constantly we would have our sign out saying we were at maximum capacity. Level 1 is much better for the customer who doesn't get turned away and it's much better for our staff who can get on with their job.

"Our staff are over moon. It's been huge for staff to take the extra responsibility of single serving and providing customers with the info required but they've done very, very well."

Whanganui Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairwoman Glenda Brown said the district's 's economic performance and continued resilience would be enhanced and businesses would be able to operate again at full capacity.

"The move to level 1 will be welcomed by all businesses in Whanganui especially the hospitality, entertainment and tourism industry who have had to rethink and reinvent many of their normal ways of doing business," Brown said.

"We would like to see that operating at level 1 will be the new normal moving forward which will enable businesses to increase confidence again particularly as we move into a season of Christmas shutdowns for some businesses and decreased Covid-19 business support."

Lucky Bar and Kitchen owner Andrew Rennie said that, even though up to 100 people were permitted in his venue in the past few weeks, he thought some customers had been "scared off" by level 2.

"Things have been pretty bad, but we're really hoping that all changes now," Rennie said.

"This month we're solidly booked for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, which is good because the bands are the ones who get the cover charge and their incomes have all been affected.

"Hopefully we can get our numbers right up and the bands can start making some money as well."

Rennie said having to enforce special seating arrangements during level 2 may have played a part in putting people off attending live events.

"It's no fun to just sit there for some bands, and it would be nice if we could stay at level 1."