Strong winds caused multiple power outages in the Whanganui region on Tuesday night, with some stretching into today.

Wind gusts got up to 85km in the region with the wild weather causing havoc with Powerco's electricity network, leading to outages in Waitotara, Aramoho and Marton leaving more than 500 households without power.

At 9pm 481 customers around the Pauls Rd/Anzac Pde area in Whanganui East lost power when lines were brought down. Field crew are still on-site repairing lines and broken cross-arms.

At Waitotara 69 customers lost power around 5pm on Tuesday, with 18 still without power this morning.

Field crews were on standby to respond ahead of the gale-force weather, with trees falling on powerlines causing significant damage around the area.

Thirty-eight customers in the Papaiti Rd area past the Top 10 Holiday Park in Aramoho lost power from 5.30pm after trees were blown into lines. Field crew returned this morning to continue work, with 16 customers still without power.

In Marton 167 customers lost power just after 9pm when trees damaged powerlines. Power was restored by 2.45am.

Powerco is working to restore power to remaining customers, with power expected to be back on by midday.