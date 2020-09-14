Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall is advocating a "cautious and sensible" approach to moving to Covid-19 alert level 1.

Yesterday the Government decided to extend alert level 2.5 in Auckland and to keep the rest of the country at alert level 2.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has signalled an easing of restrictions next week - including bigger gatherings in Auckland and level 1 freedoms for the rest of the country - if cases continue to track down.

Cabinet will review Auckland's settings on Monday, September 21 with a view to increasing gathering limits in Auckland if it is deemed safe. Any change would come into effect on September 23.

Cabinet will also look at moving the rest of the country to level 1, which would come into effect at 11.59pm that day - September 21.

Ardern also announced an immediate easing of physical distancing requirements on public transport, based on health advice.

Mask use will continue to be compulsory, but public transport operators including airlines, buses and trains no longer need to have seating restrictions or passenger capacity limits at level 2.

McDouall said it was the right call not to move to level 1 this week.

"I'd much rather move cautiously to level 1 than move back to level 3.

"Obviously you have to do it with the health modelling firmly in mind. Let's hope we can move. Although, I think the Government has been appropriately cautious.

"We've had very little brush with Covid-19 and we don't want to increase the chances of it getting to Whanganui."

McDouall said the limited number at functions and establishments has become quite noticeable under the second level 2.

"Attending a funeral when you knew there would be double or triple the mourners [under alert level 1], but everyone was very cautious."

McDouall said he was pleased to hear restrictions around social distancing on public transport were being eased.

"Equally, that will bring more Aucklanders to Whanganui. So we just have to be cautious and sensible and let's hope we can all move safely to level 1."

Splash Centre manager Dave Campbell said most people who had visited the facility had been understanding about the current conditions, but it had been considerably quieter under alert level 2.

Under level 1, everything will be back up and running, which includes the steam room and sauna, as well as the hydroslide, Campbell said.