The former Whanganui River Māori Trust Board building on Taupo Quay will be demolished, with a green space taking its place for the time being.

Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui Trust announced work on the building at 61 Taupo Quay will start on Friday as it is no longer fit to inhabit, due to the damage suffered from the 2015 floods.

"The building is not viable for future occupation either, because the design does not mitigate against the risk of more flooding brought about by climate change," trust chairman Gerrard Albert said.

The board acquired the former New Zealand Railways bus station in the 1990s.

Albert said no decisions have been made about what the iwi will build on the site or when, and in the meantime the trust will use the space to promote awareness of Te Awa Tupua.

"For the immediate future, we will have an open green space next to the Awa to tell some stories. Until we decide what use to make of the site, it can be a place for pedestrian traffic to enjoy.

"We want to promote Te Awa Tupua there in the interim so that people understand the iwi journey - the river being central to ourselves as the iwi and the community."

The old bus terminal in Whanganui is about to be demolished. Photo / Bevan Conley

People are welcome to attend a karakia which will be held on-site at 4pm on Friday, September 4. The demolition will begin the following week.

Following that, former Whanganui River Māori Trust Board members, staff and families are invited to the Ngā Tāngata Tiaki office for hākari, where the trust will reveal a small plaque and picture commemorating the board holding the mouri for the River Claim from 1988 until settlement legislation in 2017.