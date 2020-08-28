The 2020 Vintage Fair, usually held in January as part of the Whanganui Vintage Weekend programme, will spring into action again in September.

Vintage Weekend event manager Heather Cox said stallholders suggested a mid-year event as a fundraiser, as many of them still had lots of stock to sell.

"They're collecting things all year round that they then polish up and sell at the Vintage Fair," Cox said.

"Because they have so much stuff coming through they said they could easily have another event during the year, one where they could sell off their stock and find new treasures.

"We thought that it would be a great fundraising opportunity for us as well, so it's a win-win situation for everybody, really."

Cox said while the Vintage Fair was generally limited to the sale of antiques and collectables, the spring version wouldn't have "any boundaries on what people could sell".

"It could be anything, from modern crafts to food products to books to fashion and, who knows, there might even be some live entertainment as well.

"You just need to book a stall and you have two days in this great venue in the centre of town to hopefully make yourself some money.

"It's a great space, and it's big enough to be able to spread everyone out if we're still under level 2 at that time."

Cox said Whanganui District Council provided grant funding to the Vintage Weekend Trust to help with costs, but additional money for things like production, logistics and marketing were provided through fundraising.

"We want to attract more people to town and to do that we need a bigger marketing budget.

"Stallholders pay a fee and for that they get their two days at the fair, and they don't have to pack up overnight during that time.

"We will also collect money from people who are 15 years and over as they enter, so hopefully it'll go a long way towards our marketing costs, as well as being a fun thing in the middle of town to celebrate spring."

The Vintage Weekend Spring Fair will be held at 79 Victoria Ave (former Postie Plus building) on September 26-27. In the event that Whanganui is at alert level 3 at that time, the event will be cancelled.

For more information, email info@whanganuivintageweekend.nz