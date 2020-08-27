There will be up to 20-minute delays on State Highway 4 on Monday and Tuesday with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency carrying out road maintence work.

A stop/go traffic management system will be in place on the Parapara, 500m north of Fields Track.

NZTA systems manager Ross I'Anson said the work is to repair the pavement and road shoulder.

"We currently have barriers through the middle of the road to protect motorists from the drop off by the river and from the main emergency repair works," he said.

"Contractors will need to work on both sides of the concrete barrier to carry out the pavement and shoulder repairs so there won't be enough room for traffic to get past the crew and equipment, which is why we will have stop/stop traffic management in place."

The maintenence work will be carried out between 7am to 5pm, with vehicles being halted for 10 to 20 minute intervals, depending on traffic volumes.

The work is expected to only take a day, depending on the weather. In the event of bad weather, the works will be carried out the next fine day.