Whanganui student Hope Mauchline has been awarded a $3000 scholarship to help with her study for a Bachelor of AgriCommerce at Massey University.

The scholarship, in its fifth year, was granted by agribusiness advisors Perrin Ag Consultants. It is offered annually to "promising individuals" to continue their agriculture or horticulture studies at either Lincoln or Massey universities.

Perrin Ag director Trudy Laan said their team was impressed by Mauchline's dedicated work ethic, outstanding academic results and passion for the New Zealand agriculture and horticulture industries.

"Hope is a self-motivated, disciplined student excited to join the primary sector and play a part in its future," Laan said.

"Her understanding of the issues facing agriculture and farming in New Zealand, and desire to combine on-farm experience with theoretical knowledge, made her a stand-out."

Mauchline, 18, is in her second year of extramural study, majoring in farm management. The scholarship will contribute to her course fees for 2020, as well as offering her the chance to complete practical work experience at one of Perrin Ag's offices.

"When I finished school, I wasn't quite sure what I wanted to do," Mauchline said.

"I did contemplate becoming an accountant, but now I'm confident that a career in agriculture is my true calling.

"It has been good to get some practical experience and test out whether I could see myself having a career in agriculture.

"I love getting hands-on, helping with milking, working with young stock, spraying and pulling weeds, as well as driving tractors."

Mauchline finished Correspondence School at the age of 16 and was awarded the prize for top student in agricultural and horticultural science. She won the 2019 Massey Agriculture Academic Prize.

"Once I finish my degree, I'm looking forward to finding a position in the industry where I can make a positive impact in agriculture.

"I'm excited about the idea of helping farmers increase their efficiency and production, which can lead to better returns and opportunities for growth."

Laan said the New Zealand agricultural sector needed young talent to thrive.

"This scholarship is one way we can help aspiring Kiwis kick-start their career in our industry.

"We are thrilled to award this year's scholarship to Hope and are excited about her future potential."

Mauchline said when she wasn't studying she helped out on a dairy farm in Bunnythorpe, an experience that cemented her passion for the industry.

"I'm truly grateful to the team at Perrin Ag for this scholarship. Financially, it's a huge boost for my studies, but I am also looking forward to learning more from them about what a job in agri-business might entail."