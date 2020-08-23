Every Monday, the Chronicle fires 10 questions at a Whanganui local. This week Logan Tutty talks to Monaghans Barbershop owner Samuel Monaghan.

How did you get into barbering and grooming?

It started just growing up with my brothers. We were just cutting each other's hair and shaving it all off and then obviously haircuts in terms of short-back-and-sides came in. People took a little more time as we did and I just learnt on YouTube. That's how I got into it and then it just grew and grew in the garage.

How much different is it owning a business than you thought it might have been?

Massive difference in terms of balancing everything. When you've got everything going on: management of staff, management of their time, management of your time more importantly. All that sort of stuff is really difficult, but it's what you do in terms of separating those things that build the brand and business. It's been a bit of an eye-opener since day one, jumping in the deep end and just going about it and still learning about it.

What are your dreams for the future of your business?

I just want to build the Monaghans brand. That could look many different ways, it could be more stores, could be barbering and education. I'm genuine about this, I really want to do well and I want to bring things to Whanganui to show you can do it from anywhere.

If you could choose one person in the world to cut their hair, who would you choose?

It would probably be [mixed martial artist] Conor McGregor. He would be an absolute laugh in the chair. He is an inspiration of mine, it would be great to chat to him and make him look damn good too.

What do you like to do in your spare time to wind down?

It's really hard. I'm pretty sure it's like every business owner, it's always in your thoughts. It's 24/7. Everything that I'm doing, I'm getting ready for the shop. With the little bit of time I do get, I've got back into training which has been good. Like getting outside and doing stuff, go play some golf, go for a bike ride.

What's your favourite home-cooked meal?

What gets me going on the menu? I like steak. Steak and fries. Or a roast, you can't go wrong with a roast.

What's your favourite all-time movie?

Probably Goodfellas or The Wolf of Wall Street.

What do you love about Whanganui and the community?

It's a weird feeling. I think out-of-towners don't understand when you say Whangas is an awesome place. I think it's just the feeling you get, no one is in a rush. You know everyone, so when you go somewhere it's nice to know people. It's got everything from the sea to the mountain and it's really central. No place is great just because of the place, it's the people that make it.

What advice would give yourself five years ago?

Put a hell of a lot of thought into the things you are going to become responsible for and also just enjoy it. Enjoy every moment, the ups and the downs. Whether that's as a business or just being a young bloke, just ride the wave.

Do you have any other business ventures you want to pursue?

So I've got this hair product company which is going to be massive. We have been working on that for the last two and a half years. Looking to give that a really good go and I believe we will do really well. Just a good-quality brand with awesome service, which is what everyone is after. I've got massive goals in the future in terms of different avenues, but am just focusing on the short-term stuff to eventually tick off my long-term goals.