ACC statistics show running injury claims spike leading into the spring when most marathons take place, with experts encouraging those competing to have training plans drawn up to remain injury free.

Over the past five years there have been an average of 437 running-related injury claims per year in the Manawatu/Whanganui region. Last year's total of 382 was the lowest number of injury claims for a year over that period.

ACC data shows there were more than 16,000 active claims for running-related injuries in New Zealand in 2019, with a cost of $8.6 million for ACC to help them recover.

ACC injury prevention partner Natalie Hardaker said staying injury free is a key part of performance.

"We want to support all Kiwis in doing the sport and activity they love, and as with any other sport, good physical preparation combined with rest and recovery will help you stay injury free and achieve your goals."

Justin Lopes, who is on the national executive of Sport and Exercise Physiotherapy New Zealand and is director and principal physiotherapist of Back to Your Feet Physiotherapy, said every year they see a spike in running injuries in August.

"We are coming into spring and people get pretty excited about getting fit and preparing for a big running event," he said.

"They come out with a hiss and a roar, but they don't have a plan and can put their bodies under too much load too soon, which can contribute to them getting injured."

The Manawatu/Whanganui region is hosting several events in the coming months, including the Feilding Marathon on November 7, the Ashhurst 2 Esplanade on November 15 and the 3 Bridges Marathon in Whanganui on December 12.

Lopes said there is no fast-track to the level of fitness needed to complete a half marathon or marathon, and it's crucial to listen to your body and not force the training.

"You need to put in the training and build up your strength over time, but if you can't put the hard work in then you need to lower your expectations.

"Patience is the key and it will pay off in the long-term if you hang in there.

"If you do get injured, talk to a physio about when is the right time to get back into training. We want all runners to experience that awesome feeling of crossing the finish line on race day."

Lopes said it's important to think about other factors in life that can see a spike in running injuries during times of stress and recommends talking to a professional to discuss a training plan and work out your optimal load.

"During Covid-19 we have seen a higher level of running injuries because people are stressed and might not be sleeping as well as they normally would, and then getting out for a run and their body isn't in a good shape to take that load."