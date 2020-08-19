The judges for the inaugural Whanganui Regional Heritage Awards have been revealed.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Whanganui Heritage Month on October 1.

The three judges are Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga chief executive Andrew Coleman, Christchurch Heritage Trust chairwoman Dame Anna Crighton and Gisborne Heritage Architect & Historic Places Aotearoa president James Blackburne.

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga chief executive Andrew Coleman has voted on the Canterbury Heritage Awards in the past. Photo / Supplied

Coleman has also been a judge for the Canterbury Heritage Awards so is familiar with the standard and award categories of the Whanganui awards.

Gisbourne-based architect James Blackburn is one of the three judges of the inaugural Whanganui Regional Heritage Awards. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui Regional Heritage Trustee Helen Craig hopes establishing the Whanganui awards will build momentum to establish National Heritage Awards.

She said it was part of a strategy to build Whanganui's and the wider regions' reputation as a significant heritage destination.

"Heritage buildings and our heritage story, both European and Maori are among Whanganui's strong points, and gaining recognition through a variety of events, will have a big impact on preservation, restoration and attraction," Craig said.

Organisations, businesses, groups and individuals involved in heritage throughout the Whanganui, Ruapehu and Rangitikei districts are encouraged to enter the Awards.

A rural category should encourage farming and small village entries also.

Covid-19 will not interfere with the awards as all entries are submitted electronically and judging does not rely on site visits.

Award entries close on August 31.

* The awards will be held every two years and full details are on the trust's website, including the entry form for the awards. www.whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz