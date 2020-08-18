The opening date for registrations for the 2021 New Zealand Masters Games in Whanganui has been postponed due to Covid-19.

The launch for registrations, which was due to take place on August 28, has been bumped back two weeks to September 11 as New Zealand deals with the second wave of Covid-19 in the community.

Games manager Rachel O'Connor said under the current level 2 restrictions proceeding with the launch event would mean limiting the number of people invited to comply with mass gathering protocols.

She said with the sheer number of stakeholders involved with the games, the organisers wanted to provide an opportunity for all to attend the launch evening.

"This, alongside taking into consideration the situation our fellow Aucklanders are currently in, led to the decision to postpone to September 11, and, overall, feels like the right thing to do," O'Connor said.

She said these were challenging times for everyone, but she was confident "we will get through this together".

"We are committed to delivering a safe event for our participants, and the team is excited to go live with the event on September 11, and we will remain flexible to the situation come this time.

"The New Zealand Masters Games has over 30 years' experience as a significant event on the New Zealand calendar, flexibility and connection are bywords of the event and we remain confident moving forward."

The Masters Games are set to take place from February 5 to 14.