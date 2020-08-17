Key Points:
Meanwhile, on the street Whanganui local Tira Nielsen said she didn't have the app as she wasn't "tech savvy" but said her husband does and scans in when they visit stores. "I just sign in manually if we go anywhere. It's not the end of the world like some people make it out to be. It's for our safety." Erina Cresswell downloaded the tracer app as soon as alert level 2 came in last week. She said scans into every store she goes into, and has sent a link to two businesses who didn't have the QR code in their store when she visited. "I feel it is important to track your movements during this time, for some using the app, for others written. We might know we have been to the supermarket last Thursday but many can't remember the time," she said. Whanganui DHB encourages everyone to get into the habit of contact tracing as an important defence against the spread of Covid-19. "Similarly we encourage all businesses and organisations to display QR codes," a spokesperson said. All businesses must display a NZ Covid Tracer QR code from 11.59am on Wednesday, August 19.