with how well locals are following and respecting Covid-19 alert level 2 restrictions but the Whanganui District Health Board says there is still room for improvement. WDHB chief executive Russell Simpson said there needed to be bit more of a push for businesses and people to be downloading the NZ Covid Tracer app and using it. "It seems some have really embraced it and others haven't yet and we would encourage everybody whether you are a business or an individual to make sure we can keep track of all of our movements," Simpson said. He said Ruapehu had a massive push recently and had a really good uptake which was encouraging. "There's still a few gaps but overall the uptake across the region has been reasonable but I think there's room for improvement on both a businesses and an individual level," Simpson said. Since entering level 3 restrictions in Auckland and level 2 in the rest of the country last week, the number of registered users of the NZ Covid Tracer app has more than doubled, going from 646,400 to 1,374,000 users as of this past Sunday. The number of QR codes generated has greatly increased, from 86,927 posters on August 10 to 193,505 on Sunday. Director of clothing store Just Looking, Melanie Walker, said it was important for people to track their movements and could be hard to remember where you have been if you don't sign in. "We certainly encourage it," she said. "I was in Wellington over the weekend and it can be hard to remember where you have been if you are just walking around and not tracking where you have been." While Whanganui seems far away from Covid-19 cases, Walker said you never know where people have come from and being cautious is the right approach. "People are realising it's a serious thing. You never know where people have been." Walker said each day that goes by, the number of people signing and scanning into the store increased. "It was a bit of a shock to move into level 2 after so long. People were a little blase initially." Walker said about half of people were using the tracing app and half signing in manually.