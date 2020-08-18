The Government's reinstatement of Covid-19 restrictions has forced organisers of events and concerts in Whanganui to postpone or reshuffle.

Iconic Kiwi singer/songwriter Dave Dobbyn was due to play at the Royal Wanganui Opera House on Sunday, August 23, but his Open Up tour has now been put on hold.

Dobbyn said through his Facebook page that he was disappointed, but that it would "fire us up for rescheduled dates as soon as we are through the latest restrictions".

"We're a calm, tough people," Dobbyn said.

"My guitar is weeping, but we live in hopeful peace awaiting a loud power chord."

Dave Dobbyn will no longer perform at the Royal Wanganui Opera House on August 23. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui Venues and Events operations team leader Jo Jonas said the Whanganui launch of the New Zealand Masters Games had also been postponed, as had Puanga Kapa Haka, which was scheduled for August 22 at the War Memorial Centre.



"To date, the Cancer Society Vintage Car Rally, Rivercity Dancesport, the New Zealand Public Party Whanganui presentation, and two business workshops have been cancelled," Jonas said.

"The Royal Wanganui Opera House is currently selling tickets for more than a dozen coming events that have not been affected by Covid-19 alert level 2 protocols to date."

Lucky Bar, one of Whanganui's few live music venues, has also had its schedule reduced as gatherings are limited to 100 people until at least August 26.

Local rock band The Replicants were forced to cancel their show there last weekend, but singer/songwriter Ra Costello, also from Whanganui, will still play his Round 2 concert at the venue on Saturday.

Costello said he had hoped for a full house, but the floor would instead be made up of 10 tables, each with up to 10 people sitting at them.

"It'll be a bit more intimate on Saturday, and we'll try to put on another big shebang show when we're able to," Costello said.

"I've had to cancel seven other shows which, conveniently enough, were in Auckland.

"It seems like people are taking this second Covid wave much more seriously than the first though, which is a good thing, I think.

"I'm happy to be able to still do the gig on Saturday so, minus staff and crew, I guess I'll see at least 92 of you there."

Limited tickets for Costello's show will be available on the door.

Ra Costello will be performing an "intimate show" at Lucky Bar on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

UCOL music lecturer Lizzie de Vegt said her Level 4 students would still put on their Reggae and Rock evening at Lucky Bar on Thursday, with Covid-19 restrictions and tables in place.

"I really wanted the gig to go ahead and it would have been such a shame to have to cancel, the students were really gearing up for it," de Vegt said.

"Because of lockdown last time, it was pretty soul destroying that their performances couldn't be seen out there in the community."

Auckland comedian Cori Gonzalez-Macuer has been forced to remain there under alert level 3 restrictions, but fellow funny-man James Nokise will take his place at Lucky Bar's Comedy Club on Friday.

Other postponed events include Pride Whanganui's Winter Pride Party, scheduled for August 28 at Stellar Bar, and the Whanganui parkrun, usually held every Saturday morning.