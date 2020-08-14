After making some masks for their family and posting a photo online, a local bike shop has been inundated by orders from locals wanting some of there own.

The Bike Shed, owned by Doug and Nicola Rennie, began making masks last weekend after the Government told Kiwis to have some in their emergency kits to prepare for a resurgence of Covid-19.

"We have three kids so she made some for the family. She posted a photo on Facebook and all of a sudden there were all these messages and the phone didn't stop ringing," Doug said.

Nicola, who makes a lot of the silhouettes, bike seats, heads and cushions for the store, runs the one-woman operation from their home in St Johns Hill.

Once it was announced New Zealand would enter level 2 from Wednesday midday, the shop sold more than 70 masks before the day's end.

"As soon as we went to Level 2, it got crazy," Nicola said.

Doug said more people had been asking about masks than bikes.

"The masks are the thing at the moment. If we were to move into a higher level, the masks at some stage may become a mandatory thing," he said.

Advertisement

"This is a preventative measure to stop any spread and that's what the mask is designed for."

Nicola wanted the masks to be accessible for all, and is charging $12 for each one.

"I have friends in Australia saying that I should be charging more. But if you're a family and you want to have a couple for each person, that quickly adds up," she said.

Each mask takes 15 to 20 minutes to make.

"It has shape to it. Some just wrap around, these fit over the nose and face a bit better."

Nicola has been working "basically around the clock" trying to catch up on orders and to assemble a decent stock heading into the weekend.

"The other night she was up until 1am. I rolled over and saw her sewing away," Doug said.

The masks can be made with various designs and patterns, which the Rennies hope will encourage people to be more open to wearing them.

Advertisement

"The bonus is not everyone will be walking around with a white paper mask or a black mask, there are a lot of designs.

"If you can make kids' ones and make them keen on wearing something that looks cool, that's a good thing."