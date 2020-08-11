Ruapehu District Council is celebrating the return of playground swings stolen from Ngā Huinga Cherry Grove in Taumarunui.

The expensive playground equipment was recovered during a police crackdown on local organised crime, police said last week.

Council property team leader Rebecca van Orden said the theft of the two-seat swings and a nest swing was a real blow to Taumarunui whānau and tamariki who were enjoying their use and it upset a lot of people.

"Thanks to the fantastic work of our local police the swings can now be returned to their rightful place where the community can start enjoying them again," she said.

"Council would like to give a huge shout of thanks to the Taumarunui Police for their great work."

Van Orden said the council had almost given up hope of seeing the swings again, having offered an amnesty for their return followed by a $500 "no questions asked" reward which had not brought results.

"Fortunately for the community the police have been able to return the swings to us following the execution of search warrants in the Taumarunui area that unearthed firearms, drugs and cash and will see three people before the courts."

The swings will be reinstated as soon as possible once new security features, including cameras, are installed at Ngā Huinga Cherry Grove.