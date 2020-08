Police are trying to find out more about a crash at Mangaweka after the vehicle involved left the scene.

A spokewoman said police were advised of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of State Highway 1 and Soldiers Rd about 8pm on Saturday.

"Initial reports indicated a vehicle towing a trailer had crashed into a ditch," the spokeswoman said.

"The vehicle left the crash site before police arrived. Enquiries are ongoing."