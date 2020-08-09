Whanganui's Jasmine Ariata Kiri organised a beach clean-up and art activities at Castlecliff Beach on Saturday to mark the end of Cook Islands Language Week.

Jasmine, who is the national youth representative for Whanganui and Palmerston North on CIDANZ (Cook Islands Development Agency New Zealand), said the event was a success, despite light rain and windy conditions.

"I've got a big pile of tivaevae to piece together today, which is great," she said.

"We had colouring in papers that kids could use to draw the Cook Islands flag, and I saw one little boy looking up the flag on Google to see which colours he needed to use."

Jasmine said there were prizes for those who managed to collect the most rubbish off the beach, and she was keen to run the event next year.

"I reckon it'll be a cool thing to do again, and maybe more people will come if the rain stays away."

Seleima Delai, 8, taking part in art activities to celebrate Cook Islands Language Week on Saturday. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Pushpa Prasad collecting rubbish on Castlecliff Beach. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Katy Newton in the dunes during the beach clean-up. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Art class in full swing. Photo / Lewis Gardner