A Whanganui mother with a passion for creativity will be competing against aspiring make-up artists from around the country on a new online show.

Nika Steele is one of nine contestants on TVNZ on Demand's new reality series, Glow Up NZ hosted by ZM's Megan Papas.

Nine contestants will compete in a series of challenges, exploring different genres and internet-trending styles of extreme makeup artistry.

Steele first heard of the show after watching the UK version of Glow Up on Netflix and became an instant fan.

"I was then approached by the show here to audition and fortunately for me I was one of the nine they chose," she said.

Steele, who specialises in makeup and eyelash extensions, has been fascinated by makeup since an early age when she would buy makeup from the Two Dollar Shop.

She studied Beauty Services at UCOL and finished her studies with a six month stint in Auckland.

Upon completion of her degree, Steele decided she wanted to start her own business back in Whanganui.

The seven week show was filmed earlier in the year, with Steele saying competing on the show reaffirmed how much she loves creating and that you can always continue to grow.

"You are never at your peak, you can always do better and strive for more," she said.

"Coming out of it, it was a really humbling experience and it really proved to me how much I love what I do and how much I have a passion for what I do."

Steele said competing on Glow Up NZ showed her how much she loves her job. Photo / Daniel Medini

Steele said the filming environment for Glow Up NZ was intense "with every emotion you felt captured on camera".

"It was a very interesting experience," Steele said. "It was very hard mentally and quite draining. But I enjoyed it because I thrive being around other creative minds.

"I wouldn't give up the experience for anything."

It was special being under the tutelage of the show's mentors Tane Tomoana and Gee Pikanga, both renowned figures in the industry, Steele said.

"It was very intimidating meeting them. But it was so cool being mentored and hearing their viewpoints on things and critiquing us to be better artists. It was really cool to meet them and they are lovely, lovely people."

Steele encourages all those fascinated by art, creativity and make-up to watch the show when it hits the screens.

"It's going to be a really good watch, people are going to love it. Lots of awesome things happen, there is a lot of creativeness. It will inspire anyone who watches it."

* Glow Up NZ premieres August 19 at midday on TVNZ OnDemand, with new episodes weekly.