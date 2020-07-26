As seals begin to flock to Whanganui beaches, the Department of Conservation is asking the public to give them space and leave them be.

Although seals are marine mammals, they spend a lot of time on land, particularly between July and November.

Rough weather conditions can encourage them to seek shelter on shore and occasionally follow rivers upstream.

DoC senior biodiversity ranger Sara Treadgold said this behaviour was normal.

"We receive calls from the public each year from people concerned about a seal they've seen," she said.

"It's great to be part of a community that cares so much about our wildlife but in most cases, the seal is fit and well.

"Seals on land sometimes cough or sneeze and often have weepy eyes. They also enjoy drifting in the surf or lazing on the beach, which are completely natural behaviours. They will return to the sea when they are rested and ready to go.

Seals have been known to travel as far as 10km inland, up streams.

"They can appear in unusual places, such as a paddock, roadside or on inner-city streets," Treadgold said.

"This is a normal outcome from exploratory behaviour; especially with baby seals which are left onshore while the mother feeds out at sea.

"Seals are capable and resilient and given time and space they usually find their way home."

Treadgold said it was important to keep dogs away from seals.

"Dogs can attack seals and if in direct contact with a seal they can potentially pass on diseases."

If people encounter a seal on or near a beach, they are asked to leave it to rest, stay at least 20m away and keep dogs on a leash and under control.

Treadgold said DoC had a hands-off policy with seals and would only intervene if a seal was obviously injured.

Anyone who has genuine concerns about the welfare of an animal, such as a seal being harassed or that has severe injuries, should get in touch with 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).