Three new Justices of the Peace have been sworn in at the Whanganui District Court, bringing a variety of experience to the role.

Raewyn Turner, Peter Goodall and Balwinder Kaur became the region's newest JPs at a ceremony presided over by District Court Judge Philip Crayton and Whanganui Justice of the Peace Association president Jim O'Neill.

Turner, a teacher at Rangitīkei College, has been an educator for the past 30 years. She has been involved in many Rangitīkei community projects, associations and committees.

Goodall has previously worked for the Court Registry and has a wide range of business management experience.

Kaur is fluent in four languages and has worked in the Castlecliff area as a business manager for many years.

JPs are involved in a variety of matters including ministerial duties such as witnessing of documents, taking of declarations and swearing of affidavits or affirming affirmations. A limited number of JPs undertake judicial duties within the District Court.