Every Monday the Chronicle fires 10 questions at a Whanganui local, revealing their passions and some things you didn't know about them.

Today Logan Tutty talks to Air Whanganui CEO Dean Martin about what he loves about the town and his interests.

How did you come to be CEO of Air Whanganui?

I was approached for the job by the chairman of the board at the time and it appealed to me. They liked me, I liked them and the marriage was made. I've been there for three and a half years.

I worked at Goodman Fielder for 20 years in operations and general management and I was national manager for a transport company prior to coming back to Whanganui.

Did you grow up in Whanganui?

Yup, born and bred. We moved away and were in Auckland for about 20 years and came back here about seven and half years ago.

Auckland was good place to bring up our four sons, but they are grown men now and getting on with life.

I must admit, we were in Bucklands Beach and Macleans College was a good college for the kids and enjoyed our time up there but you don't have the same community connection.

Everyone is busy, you might get the odd hello across the street but it's different. Everyone was in a hurry.

What brought you back to Whanganui?

We wanted to get out of Auckland. All our children are grown up and my wife is from Taranaki and our parents were getting on. It was nice to spend a bit of time with them before they departed and the same for Karen.

Whanganui is a great city, we love it here.

We are at the stage of life where Whanganui is good. It's a good place to live, we like the town and the people.

What do you love about Whanganui?

I just like the quietness, coming from Auckland, the non-hustle and bustle environment.

You can get to town in five to 10 minutes and get what you want and get out.

It's not a touristy town per se, but there is a lot to do around town. We have a few hectares out in the country and just like spending our time on that.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

I like to spend a lot of time on our property. Dealing with cattle and what not, I'm not a golfer or anything. Travelling is something we like doing together.

Where are some of your favorite places you have travelled?

We have been across America. Not all the states but we certainly enjoy America. We have tried to go to Canada three times, but every time something has come up.

We were supposed to be going to Canada this year, but obviously there is a reason we can't go there. But that is off the agenda for a while. Canada is probably a place we shouldn't book holidays for.

We do like travelling around New Zealand too. We have been from Invercargill to Kaitaia and lived around the country with the various jobs I've had so I've been fortunate.

We are actually going away for a week in August up to the Coromandel. We will continue exploring the country. I think we should support the local economy.

Do you have a favorite meal?

Oh I love steak. I love steak. Rib eye.

You can choose three people from history to join you for dinner, who do you choose and why?

I'd love to have a meal with Judith Collins - she would be one. I just want to see her plan for the future of New Zealand in this difficult time.

I'm a National voter, but that doesn't mean they have guaranteed my vote. What's been going on in the National Party of late I'm not happy about, but it would be nice to see what Judith Collins has to say about her plans going forward.

Phil Collins. Bit of a surname connection. I just like his kind of music so that's two.

Richie McCaw. I do admire what he did. That would be an interesting dinner, wouldn't it?

Do you have an all-time favorite movie?

That's a good question because I'm not a movie person. I get restless feet and I don't really sit down which my wife complains about. Die Hard probably, a bit of action.

What advice would you give to yourself at 25 years old?

Set yourself targets and goals early on in life. I wish I had set and stuck to goals I had set at 20-25 years old. I have been fortunate of the outcomes, but if I had done them earlier we would probably be in a better place. Hindsight is a lovely thing, isn't it?