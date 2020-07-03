Financial uncertainty has pushed plans to improve Whanganui's Majestic Square to the backburner.

Minor changes to the square, under the 2016 Town Centre Regeneration Plan, and any fundraising have been postponed.

Town Centre Regeneration manager Ellen Young, Mainstreet Whanganui and Andrew and Carolyn Tripe led consultation on the changes, and have thanked those who contributed ideas. These will be considered once the project starts again.

Town Centre Regeneration Committee chairwoman Helen Craig said the Covid-19 slowdown could limit fundraising possibilities.

Advertisement

The delay will also help to integrate the square's design with changes to Pukenamu Queen's Park, and any changes relating to the recent purchase of the former Farmers building next door to the square.

In the meantime, the square's railings, seats and stage backdrop have been repainted and decorative lanterns have been installed in four trees there, and six others in Victoria Ave.

Young had a hand in designing the lanterns, she said. She found a laser-cut template online and worked with Elite Mechanical and Engineering Services to make stainless steel brackets and tree attachments.

The design was cut from stained marine plywood.

The additions come as Mainstreet Whanganui prepares for upcoming events, with Whanganui Heritage Month and Whanganui Festival of Cultures scheduled for October, Mainstreet general manager Des Warahi said.