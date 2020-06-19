Zirka Circus is back in Whanganui with five live shows at Springvale Park.

The circus is on its 10-year anniversary tour of its new show - Into The Future - with performing arts, theatre and showtime all wrapped up in their performance.

Whanganui is the last leg of their tour.

Managing director Jeni Hou said the tour had been great so far.

When it was announced the country would be dropping to level 1 in early June, Hou said it was a time for celebration.

"After this tough time we have been through it is great to bring our performance to the public," she said.

Whanganui's first show is on Thursday, June 25, with four more performances in the three days following.

Zirka is using the world's first holographic action-filled aquarium and safari sensation to bring animals to life.

The technology allows Zirka to bring animals back to the circus domain without having live animals perform.

"Animals have always been part of the circus performance. With this technology, we can still bring animal performances that are more suitable for modern society."

The show features 20 award-winning international artists showcasing magic, juggling and balancing acts.

After rave reviews at the 2019 Sydney Royal Easter Show, the world's biggest "Sphere of Fear" is back once again. A crowd favourite, Sphere of Fear sees four motorbikes ride through the middle of a giant mesh sphere ball.