Whanganui's Kelly Jordan has released her first book to teach children about dog safety.

Jordan has been educating schoolchildren about dog safety for the last 10 years, but two years ago decided there was a need for something fun for children that also highlighted the use of te reo Māori.

Jordan hired a local university graduate to create a short film using images of her bulldog, Peaches, and then took screenshots of the film to create a children's dog safety education book titled Dog Safety Education with Peaches and Rangi.

"Making a book was a whole new can of worms," Jordan said.

The book was launched at Aranui School on Wednesday, with each student receiving a free copy.

Jordan was appreciative of Mars Petcare which has funded the book so it can be supplied to Whanganui schools.

"When I contacted Sue Austin from Mars to advise my book's release, as usual they were keen to support by funding for some local schools.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

"Without your support, as a small business we would not have been able to keep so many children safe in our community."

Dog Safety Education with Peaches and Rangi is available through Kelsview Kennels and at Paige's Book Gallery.