Whanganui fire services spent two hours on Monday evening fighting a house fire in Brunswick.

They were called to the address at Campbell Rd around 5.30pm to find a cottage on fire, a fire spokesman said.

The fire was serious enough for it to be raised to a second alarm level, resulting in four pumping appliances, a command unit and a water tanker being brought in.

Everyone was accounted for and no one was injured.

Crews left around 7.20pm after ensuring nothing would reignite or cause any issues, he said.

