Rangitīkei District Council has teamed up with various community groups to create a programme for jobseekers and businesses looking for staff.

Mahi Tahi is the Rangitīkei Employment Programme delivered in partnership with Rangitikei District Council, Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa and its Te Puna - Education, Training and Employability branch, Mayors Taskforce for Jobs and the Ministry of Social Development.

Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) is a network of New Zealand mayors that aims to increase employment and skill development opportunities.

Rangitīkei District Council was one of four rural councils that received central government funding through MTJF to lead a programme to assist youth and those who have lost their jobs due to Covid-19.

Rangitīkei mayor Andy Watson said they're thrilled to pilot the MTJF Community Recovery Programme.

"With our strong networks between council, iwi, the business sector and community, the programme gives Rangitīkei a springboard to collectively make a difference for our people building ourselves and our future, together," Watson said.

Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa education manager Coral Raukawa-Manuel said the programme has highlighted the demand to connect jobseekers and employers.

Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa education manager Coral Raukawa-Manuel. Photo / Supplied

"On Wednesday, June 10, over 100 people attended a meet and greet evening with jobseekers where they were given the opportunity to connect with people who are looking to employ staff right now," she said.

The collective community approach to Mahi Tahi has a focus on individual training, upskilling, micro credentials, holistic wellbeing and success for both jobseekers and business.

Rangitīkei District Council community employment co-ordinator James Towers said there is a need for a collective approach.

"By working together we increase our effectiveness and success for all involved," Towers said.

"We have been positively overwhelmed with the response of the local community, business owners and people looking for work."

• People looking for employment and businesses in the Rangitīkei or Whanganui area needing staff can register their interest on www.rangitikei.govt.nz (search Mahi Tahi) or the Mahi Tahi – Rangitīkei Employment Programme Facebook page, or email james.towers@rangitikei.govt.nz