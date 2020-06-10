Clive Manley has been reappointed chief executive of Ruapehu District Council for a further five years.

Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron said under the Local Government Act councils were required to appoint their chief executive every five years with an option to roll this over for a further two years if both parties wish to do so.

"He was due for a two year roll over anyway [but he wanted] to go through the agony of a selection process to have a five-year contract because the programme we have in place needs a longer-term view," Cameron said.

The position was advertised on the open market with the selection process cut down to three candidates including Manley.

An appointment panel consisting of Cameron deputy mayor Karen Ngatai, Taumarunui councillor Adie Doyle and Waimarino-Waiouru councillor Elijah Pue unanimously supported the reappointment.

"He is very popular with both staff and council because he sets high standards but he makes sure people get the right training and have the right tools to continue making improvements and we have seen that right through council to the point now that we are actually going to go to the second round of the excellence programme," Cameron said.

Manley said he was looking forward to continuing to implement the council's vision for the development of safe, prosperous rural communities.



"Despite the impact and challenges of Covid-19 the council is committed to maintaining essential services while doing all we can to aid our economic and social recovery.



"I would encourage Ruapehu residents and ratepayers to have every confidence in Ruapehu's future and the opportunities before us," he said.

Cameron said staff were told earlier this week.

"And boy did I get a lot of whole calls saying 'thank god for that'.

"It's not a job you ever feel safe in. We are extremely lucky to have someone like Clive in a rural setting because I know there are plenty of metros that would love to have him," Cameron said.