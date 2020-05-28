For the third time in 2020, Trafalgar Square Lotto has sold a second division winning ticket, making one lucky customer almost $30,000 richer.

They are one of 10 Lotto players to win the second division prize in Wednesday night's draw, each taking home $18,061.

However, the ticket sold at Trafalgar Square also won the Powerball second division, bumping their winnings up to $29,197.

Owner Brenda Brasting said the winner hasn't come forward yet, but it will be great for the winner in a tough time.

"You always hope it's going to be one of your regular customers or a local."

Brasting encouraged locals to visit her lucky store.

"Rather than buying online they should support their local outlets. Buying online the money doesn't go local. It goes to the charities but it doesn't go to the retailers in the local area.

"So, if people can, go back to supporting their locals."

Meanwhile, a MyLotto player from the Manawatu-Whanganui region was one of two First Division winners, picking up $333,333.